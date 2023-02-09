Some Leeds staff weren’t happy the club signed one player in January

It’s emerged that some staff at Leeds United were unconvinced by the signing of Georginio Rutter, who was brought in by Jesse Marsch shortly before his sacking.

Leeds are enduring a difficult season, despite their morale-boosting 2-2 draw with Manchester United yesterday, and it seems Rutter hasn’t convinced everyone at the club.

Marsch didn’t have full control over transfers, but it seems Victor Orta still pursued players that looked like they’d be a good fit under the American tactician.

A report from the Daily Mail now suggests this could be an issue for whoever comes in as next Leeds manager.

Some big names have been linked with the role at Elland Road, but they’re yet to find a successor to Marsch.