Newcastle United completed the £45 million signing of Anthony Gordon from Everton during the January transfer window.

Former Premier League striker and Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has now reacted to the transfer and claimed that the 21-year-old winger has hardly achieved anything in his career right now and Newcastle’s decision to spend £45 million on the winger is baffling.

“Look at Anthony Gordon’s price,” he told the Sunday Mirror (12/2; page 75). “It’s ridiculous for someone who’s hardly done anything and is yet to show any end product going for £45 million. “But that’s the market for homegrown players today.”

Gordon has not scored a league goal since October and he has not provided and assist in the Premier League this season.

That said, the 21-year-old remains a prodigious talent who helped Everton beat the drop last season. It has been a difficult season for Gordon this year but he will hope to get his career back on track at Newcastle now.

The Magpies are doing well and they will hope to secure Champions League qualification this season. Playing alongside better players at Newcastle should help the talented youngster improve and recapture his form and confidence.

Although the former Everton winger is certainly not worth the fee paid by Newcastle, he has the potential to justify the outlay in the long run.