Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has admitted he’s baffled by the fact that his old club spent so much on Cody Gakpo, based on what he’s seen from him so far.

The Netherlands international has not made a convincing start to life at Anfield, despite previously looking a superb young talent during his time at PSV.

It may be that Gakpo will come good for Liverpool once he’s settled in a bit more, but Carragher can’t see the 23-year-old being first choice when both Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are both fully fit.

Writing in his column in the Telegraph, the former Liverpool defender expressed his view that Gakpo doesn’t look like a typical Klopp signing based on his attributes.

“I am baffled watching Gakpo’s early performances,” Carragher said.

“Gakpo is not a typical Klopp signing, lacking lightning pace and the capacity to lead a high press.

“Why commit up to £45 million on someone who will be on the bench when Díaz and Diogo Jota are fit? Especially when another area of the team needed strengthening?”

This is pretty damning from Carragher, and LFC fans will surely be hoping that Gakpo can turn things around and prove his critics wrong.

Still, perhaps Liverpool are losing their touch in the transfer market in recent times, with Darwin Nunez also not proving too successful so far, certainly in comparison to previous purchases such as Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane earlier in the Klopp era.