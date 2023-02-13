Liverpool scouts attended La Liga clash at the weekend to watch exciting talent

Liverpool FC
Scouts from Liverpool attended the La Liga clash between Valencia and Athletic Club on Saturday as they watched a talented youngster up close. 

That is according to Todofichajes, as the Premier League club are interested in Athletic Club’s Nico Williams, who has been linked to the Reds in the past.

The 20-year-old would have impressed his pursuers as the Spain international scored in his side’s 2-1 win at the Mestalla.

Liverpool will be concerned with the form of Mohamed Salah this season and despite only renewing his contract in the summer, they seem to be looking at replacements should they decide to move on from the Egyptian star in the future.

Nico Williams is liked by Liverpool
Williams has a €50m release clause in his contract in Bilbao and was a target for Aston Villa in January, reports Todofichajes. The Birmingham club considered paying it, but the Spanish star decided to finish the season at San Mames, and they could now face competition from Liverpool.

The 20-year-old has a contract in Spain until 2024 and the Spain international seems reluctant to renew it, which will intrigue the English clubs ahead of the summer.

