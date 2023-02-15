Chelsea have two-man striker shortlist including in-form 24-year-old

Chelsea’s next big signing looks like it could be a striker.

The Blues have already splashed the cash over the last two transfer windows, including smashing the British transfer record after signing midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for an eye-watering £106m.

However, still lacking a natural number nine, fans will be expecting the club to address that in the summer.

Although they technically have Romelu Lukaku on their books, the Belgium international, who returned to former club Inter Milan last year, is virtually guaranteed to leave London on a permanent deal in the next window.

Joao Felix, who is a more forward-thinking striker, was signed last month but his move from Atletico Madrid is just a short-term loan and it remains unknown if the Blues will try to sign him on a permanent deal.

Consequently, it’s no secret they need a new striker and according to journalist Simon Phillips, owner Todd Boehly has at least two men high on his wishlist, one of which being Napoli’s in-form Victor Osimhem.

“Chelsea have always had an interest in Dusan Vlahovic; he’s still there,” Phillips told GiveMeSport.

“Victor Osimhen has been scouted by Chelsea a lot in the last year, he’s definitely on the list.”

Chelsea fans – which striker would you prefer to see at Stamford Bridge? – Let us know in the comments.