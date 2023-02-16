Journalist doesn’t believe Liverpool will sell star forward in the near future

Dean Jones doesn’t believe Liverpool will sell winger Mohamed Salah anytime soon because they will “price him out of a move”.

Rumours have started to arise saying Liverpool may be open to selling Salah, but Jones has told GiveMeSport that he cannot see it happening.

The talk about the move is made even more confusing by the fact that the Egyptian only signed a new three-year, £350k-a-week contract at Anfield in July.

The rumour about the potential sale of Salah comes from Football Insider, but Jones cannot envisage a move even if the 30-year old wanted to leave.

“Even if somebody like Salah wanted to leave Liverpool, I think he’d probably be priced out of a move because I don’t see who would be buying him at this moment in time.”

The forward line is probably the last thing Liverpool need to shuffle about, considering they have just signed Cody Gakpo from PSV. Any Liverpool fan will tell you that the midfield is much more of a concern, so it’ll be interesting to see the changes that are made to the Reds squad come the summer.