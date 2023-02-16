Video: In-form Marcus Rashford involved again as Man United lead Barcelona 2-1

Man United have taken the lead at the Camp Nou against Barcelona in a Europa League thriller after going behind in the match.

Barcelona took the lead in the match after 50 minutes through former Chelsea star Marcos Alonso but that was cancelled out two minutes later by the in-form Marcus Rashford who fired past Ter Stegen in the Barca net.

The England international was involved again in the Red Devils’ second as the winger skipped past Raphinha and his cross was knocked into his own goal by Jule Kounde.

The goal can be seen below.

