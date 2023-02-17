Carlo Ancelotti says he doesn’t care whether Arsenal target leaves the club

Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that he doesn’t care if Arsenal target Marco Asensio leaves the club.

A report from Fichajes recently claimed that Arsenal were looking to submit an offer to sign Real Madrid attacking midfielder Asensio. The Spanish international is set to be out of contract at the end of the season and doesn’t appear to be close to signing an extension, particularly after hearing Ancelott’s recent comments.

“He looks good to me, I don’t know if he will stay or not. He may or may not stay, I don’t know, I don’t care much. We have a very important challenge this season. The important thing is that he is contributing, like last year. Let him continue like this, and the club will make the most appropriate decision,” said Ancelotti on Asensio, as quoted by GOAL.

Asensio isn’t exactly the first name on the teamsheet at Real Madrid and it appears Ancelotti isn’t going to beg a player to stay at the club. If a player doesn’t want to be at Madrid, then so be it.

Ancelotti has a wealth of talent to choose from and plenty of funds to bring in new options, so you’d imagine Real Madrid hold all the cards in negotiations.

However, Asensio should have a fair amount of offers at the end of the season with clubs looking to pick him up on a free transfer.