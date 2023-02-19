Chelsea and Tottenham are interested in signing Brighton forward Evan Ferguson after his impressive breakthrough season.

Ferguson has three goals and two assists in the Premier League this season from just 7 games. At 18 years old, Ferguson is already making an impact at an elite level and is the latest impressive pickup from Brighton.

Ferguson signed for Brighton from Bohemians in Ireland in 2021 and recently signed a new contract, valid until 2026.

Now, according to The Sun, Ferguson is being targeted by Tottenham and Chelsea after his impressive season with Brighton. Spurs consider Ferguson a long-term replacement for Harry Kane, and Chelsea have been looking to target young, up-and-coming players from around the world since Todd Boehly bought the club.

Ferguson is already a senior Republic of Ireland international and undoubtedly has a bright future ahead of him.

In his handful of appearances for Brighton, Ferguson has looked a real handful for defenders and is a well-rounded striker.

Ferguson is extremely well-built for his age but also has the technical ability and pace to go with it. With the right coaching and development, there’s no doubt he could become a top Premier League striker.