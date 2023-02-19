Rafael Benitez offers advice to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ahead of Real Madrid clash

Former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez has offered some advice to Jurgen Klopp ahead of Tuesday’s big game against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Benitez has discussed the various options Klopp has for the big game at Anfield, highlighting the possible opponents Liverpool will be up against in the Madrid defence.

And while the Spaniard, who has also managed Chelsea, Newcastle and Everton in the Premier League, was pleased to see Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino getting opportunities against Newcastle United, he also stressed how important it is for Liverpool to play their strongest line up against Carlo Ancelotti’s reigning European champions.

“It depends on what kind of attack he [Klopp] has in his head for Real Madrid because they have had problems in the left-back position,” Benitez told Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro.

“They’ve played [Eduardo] Camavinga there but that is a problem because he is a midfielder, so he could easily start [Mohamed] Salah, but then they could put [David] Alaba on the left like they did the other day and it will be more difficult.

“I’m glad he gave minutes to [Diogo] Jota and [Roberto] Firmino. But if I was the manager, I would put my best team out there in terms of fitness and and confidence.”

Liverpool and Real Madrid contested last season’s Champions League final, with Vinicius Junior scoring the winner, and with Thibaut Courtois probably the man of the match with some superb saves throughout the game.

LFC were pretty unlucky on the day, and will no doubt be out for revenge when they meet on Tuesday, though both teams look less strong than they did last season, so it’s a tough tie to predict.