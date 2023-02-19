Tottenham and Arsenal have cooled their interest in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

Zaha is set to be out of contract at the end of the season. The Palace winger has shown immense loyalty to Palace and barring a short spell at Manchester United, hasn’t played for any other club in his career.

At 30 years old, Zaha could be considering trying a new challenge before he retires, and as the months go by it’s looking increasingly likely that he will leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Now, according to Football Insider, two clubs who have previously shown an interest in Zaha are Tottenham and Arsenal, but the report claims that both clubs have cooled their interest and will look at other targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

The likes of Arsenal and Tottenham may be considering younger talent as Zaha could only have a few years left to play at the highest level.

Zaha may have left it too late to have another crack at a top club, but on a free transfer, there’s bound to be at least one or two clubs interested.