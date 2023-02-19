Tottenham and Arsenal have cooled their interest in Crystal Palace star

Arsenal FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Tottenham and Arsenal have cooled their interest in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

Zaha is set to be out of contract at the end of the season. The Palace winger has shown immense loyalty to Palace and barring a short spell at Manchester United, hasn’t played for any other club in his career.

At 30 years old, Zaha could be considering trying a new challenge before he retires, and as the months go by it’s looking increasingly likely that he will leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

More Stories / Latest News
Jurgen Klopp wants to make huge decision for Liverpool but will FSG trust him
Video: Tottenham’s deadly duo link-up again to make it 2-0 vs West Ham
Video: Unlikely goalscorer breaks the deadlock for Tottenham vs West Ham

Now, according to Football Insider, two clubs who have previously shown an interest in Zaha are Tottenham and Arsenal, but the report claims that both clubs have cooled their interest and will look at other targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

The likes of Arsenal and Tottenham may be considering younger talent as Zaha could only have a few years left to play at the highest level.

Zaha may have left it too late to have another crack at a top club, but on a free transfer, there’s bound to be at least one or two clubs interested.

 

More Stories Wilfried Zaha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.