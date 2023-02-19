VIDEO: Linesman just letting Dan Burn get away with a reckless tackle on Mo Salah

Liverpool fans aren’t happy as Dan Burn appeared to get away with a poor tackle on Mohamed Salah, with the linesman only a few metres away.
Salah is a player that often gets targeted by opposition defenders and the Egyptian doesn’t get too much protection from the officials.
Against Newcastle, despite getting the ball, Burn completely wiped out Salah in a dangerous manner, with the linesman looking directly at the incident and giving no foul.
Again yesterday game Salah doesn't get the foul while the linesman looking directly at him, this has to stop.pic.twitter.com/Tagi8nRJU9
— M.Salah11 (@fcsalah11) February 19, 2023