Liverpool reportedly have Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski on their list of transfer targets for the summer.

The experienced Poland international is coming towards the end of his contract at Napoli, with little over a year to run on his current deal.

This could put pressure on Napoli to let Zielinski leave this summer if they want to avoid the risk of losing him on a free in the summer of 2024.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti stated that Zielinski is one of the names Liverpool have on their list of targets to strengthen in midfield ahead of next season.

The 28-year-old might not be the big name many LFC fans are craving, but he’s had a fine career in Serie A and could be a good option due to his contract situation likely making him a low-cost addition.

Liverpool are also being linked with Sofyan Amrabat and Mikel Merino by Galetti.

“As well as Amrabat, who was courted by Barcelona in this winter transfer season, [Liverpool are also looking at] Merino of Real Sociedad and Zielinski, whose contract will expire in June 2024 and will most likely leave Napoli at the end of the season,” Galetti said.

Polish footballing legend Zbigniew Boniek has previously described Zielinski as “extraordinary” when speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss, as quoted and translated by HITC.