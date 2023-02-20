Wife of West Ham star sends message to David Moyes after Tottenham loss

The wife of West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini urged David Moyes to send the Argentine on in the game against Tottenham.

Taking to social media, Jennifer Reina insisted that if Moyes put Lanzini on, it would be “his day”, so it’s fair to say she had pretty strong feelings about this.

Lanzini once scored a memorable long-range effort in a thrilling draw away to Tottenham, so perhaps Moyes should have taken a gamble on him again this time.

As it was, the Hammers were poor and suffered a 2-0 loss away to their London rivals that keeps them in a relegation battle this season.

It wasn’t the best performance by any stretch of the imagination and it will surely heap the pressure on Moyes.

West Ham looked to be going in the right direction under the Scottish tactician in recent years, but this term has been a huge disappointment.