Marcus Thuram has been linked with the move away from Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of the season.

According to reports, Inter Milan are keen on signing the 25-year-old French international on a free transfer but they fear that the likes of Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur could have an edge in the transfer chase.

The Italians believe that the two Premier League clubs have more financial resources and they could convince the player to move to England.

Thuram will be out of contract at the end of the season and he has decided not to sign an extension with the German club.

The likes of Newcastle and Spurs need to add more depth to their attack and the 25-year-old could prove to be a quality acquisition.

Thuram has 14 goals across all competitions this season and he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League.

The Frenchman is reportedly close friends with Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies can fend off the competition and secure his services in the summer.

Newcastle have been quite impressive at the back this season but they have failed to find the back of the net consistently. Someone like Thuram could address a major weakness in the side and help them improve.