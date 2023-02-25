Erik ten Hag granted huge fitness boost ahead of Carabao Cup final

Erik ten Hag has been granted a huge fitness boost ahead of tomorrow’s Carabao Cup final as Marcus Rashford has travelled to London.

The forward was deemed a doubt following United’s triumphant midweek victory against La Liga leaders Barcelona at Old Trafford.

Rashford left the game in the closing stages after receiving treatment for a knock and appeared to limp off the pitch with his boot removed.

Post-match, he posted a cryptic Instagram post hinting at a potential fitness issue, which obviously sparked concern among fans, as he is the Red Devils’ top goalscorer this season with 24 to his name.

Rashford travels to London

However, he has been spotted with the squad ahead of their journey to the capital, as confirmed by Samuel Luckhurst. Eddie Howe will have had to prepare his defenders to try and handle the ever-threatening Englishman, who is the most in-form player across Europe right now.

The final kicks off at 4.30 pm and is set to be an exciting clash between the two top teams.