Martin Tyler shuts Jamie Carragher live on air following Man United cup final remark

Manchester United FC
Jamie Carragher was quickly shut down by commentator Martin Tyler after the former Liverpool defender made a joke about Manchester United and their upcoming EFL Cup final against Newcastle United.

The Red Devils are set to play Eddie Howe’s Magpies in the EFL Cup final on Sunday afternoon after both teams booked their place in the competition’s final having beaten Nottingham Forest and Southampton respectively.

Speaking about the exciting clash while on commentating duties during Fulham’s home Premier League match against Wolves on Friday Night, Carragher said: “Obviously you can’t referee the club you support, so it must’ve been hard for them to find someone for the Carabao Cup final with Manchester United involved.”

However, Tyler was having none of the ex-Reds’ sarcastic comments and was quick to tell him to ‘behave’.

