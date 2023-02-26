Arsenal are plotting a move to sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins during the summer transfer window.

Watkins has been in sensational form over the last few weeks under Unai Emery. The England international is always trouble for opposition defenders due to his electric pace and ability to finish with both feet.

According to journalist Steve Kay, Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of Watkins and is plotting a move to sign him during the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is one of the strikers that Arsenal have been keeping a close eye on as a possible summer signing according to sources.

Arteta is a massive admirer of the England International, who recently praised the forward in the away win against Villa. #afc pic.twitter.com/xkx9ut8crH — Steve Kay (@stevek9KS1TV) February 26, 2023

A new striker might not be seen as a priority for Arsenal at the moment, considering Folarin Balogun is impressing out on loan in France, but it could possibly hint that the young attacker doesn’t have a long-term future at the club, if they look to bring in Watkins.

It might not be the smartest move for Watkins to sign for Arsenal considering the attackers they have at the club, even if Balogun was to leave.

Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus have both been excellent this season, with the former deputising for the latter who has been injured since the World Cup in Qatar.