Gabby Agbonlahor has slammed Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford after his underwhelming performance against Southampton on Saturday.

The Whites desperately needed a win against the side rooted to the bottom of the Premier League and under the stewardship of new manager Javi Gracia for the first time, they pulled through, winning 1-0 courtesy of a 77th-minute Junior Firpo strike.

However, the whole squad performance didn’t satisfy a certain Gabby Agbonlahor, who singled out Patrick Bamford as a player who he thought had a poor match. On Talksport yesterday evening, he revealed what he thought about the striker’s outing.

“Honestly, it was painful watching that match. Leeds for me, massive result you know, getting a result today but I wouldn’t get carried away if I was them because that was hard to watch.

? “Watching #LEESOU was painful!” ? “Leeds, I wouldn’t get carried away. Them two are bang in trouble…” Gabby Agbonlahor warns Leeds fans of getting carried away after today’s win pic.twitter.com/MM3DnmjgRX — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 25, 2023

“Bamford couldn’t move. I don’t understand why he’s still starting.”

The 29-year old has just one goal in 17 league matches this season while he has found himself not in the Leeds matchday squad for ten of their matches across all competitions as he continues to fight for minutes alongside the impressive Rodrigo, who currently finds himself sidelined through injury.

Even with the Spaniard out, it’s been a struggle for Bamford to find the back of the net, so if he wants to stay at Elland Road in the long-term he will have to find some form and fast.