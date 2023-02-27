Real Madrid are reportedly considering the potential transfer of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

The Magpies signed Guimaraes just over a year ago and he’s proven a big hit in the Premier League so far, forming a key part of Eddie Howe’s impressive squad at St James’ Park.

However, it remains to be seen if the Brazil international will stick around for much longer, as he could get a tempting offer from Real Madrid in case they end up missing out on Bellingham, according to Defensa Central.

Newcastle shouldn’t be under any financial pressure to sell Guimaraes, but at the same time there would not be much use in keeping an unhappy player, and the 25-year-old would surely find it hard to turn down an offer from the Bernabeu.

Real are Europe’s most successful club, and though the project at Newcastle is an exciting one, they remain some way behind elite clubs like this, and probably will for at least a few more years.

Guimaraes is good enough to be competing for the biggest trophies the game has to offer, so Newcastle fans will just have to hope Madrid can get Bellingham after all!