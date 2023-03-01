Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

The 25-year-old midfielder joined the Italian club for a fee of around €14 million back in the summer of 2021 and he could be on his way out of the club at the end of the season.

Liverpool are hoping to bring in midfield reinforcements and they have identified the Dutch international as a potential target.

A report from Calciomercato claims that Liverpool are in pole position to sign the player and he would cost around €50 million.

Apparently Italian giants Juventus are keen on signing the Atalanta midfielder as well however his valuation makes the deal complicated for the Italian outfit.

Juventus could miss out on Champions League football next season and they might not be able to compete with Premier League clubs in terms of finances.

Liverpool are expected to lose players like Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner on free transfers at the end of the season and Jurgen Klopp will have to bring in a number of midfielders at the end of the season.

Koopmeiners could prove to be a quality acquisition and the opportunity to move to the Premier League could be a tempting proposition for him. Furthermore, he could reunite with his compatriots Virgil Van Dijk and Cody Gakpo at Anfield.

Working with Klopp could help him improve as a player and he would get to test himself at a higher level in the Premier League.

Koopmeiners has six goals and three assists to his name this season and he can operate as a defensive midfielder as well as a central midfielder.