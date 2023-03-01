Man City star who is “very happy” set to sign new contract at the Etihad

Man City have offered Julian Alvarez a new contract and the World Cup winner is now expected to sign it despite interest from La Liga giants Barcelona. 

Fabrizio Romano reported this week that Man City are looking to extend the 23-year-old’s contract at the Etihad by one more year, with his current deal expiring in 2027.

The Manchester club either want to reward Alvarez for the season he is having or keep the World Cup winner away from other teams, as there have been rumours around an exit to clubs such as Barcelona.

According to the transfer journalist, the deal is still not 100% agreed and it is believed that Alvarez has to decide in March if he wants to sign the new deal or not.

Following Romano’s update, Football Insider are now reporting that Alvarez will sign the new deal as there is not likely to be any obstacles which would prevent an agreement

The Argentina international is said to be “very happy” at the Etihad Stadium and will now focus on developing into one of the best players in the world under the guidance of the best manager in the sport, Pep Guardiola.

