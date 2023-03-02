Liverpool register interest in 24-year-old World Cup star who will cost £70m

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister at the end of the season.

A report from Football Insider claims that the Reds have now registered their interest in signing the 24-year-old at the end of the season.

Mac Allister is valued at £70 million and Brighton are prepared to sell him if their asking price is met. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are prepared to fork out a premium for his services.

It is no secret that Liverpool are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and the Argentine international would be a superb addition. The 24-year-old helped his country win the World Cup in Qatar and he has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old is still quite young and Jurgen Klopp could help him improve further and develop into a world-class footballer.

The midfield has been a major concern for Liverpool this season and Fenway Sports Group must look to back their manager in the transfer market at the end of the season as he looks to revamp the engine room of his squad.

Mac Allister will add control, composure, and work rate to the Liverpool midfield. He is an ideal fit for Klopp’s high-pressing style of football.

However, the asking price is quite steep and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. Liverpool will need to bring in other reinforcements as well and they might not be too keen on spending £70m on one player this summer.