Pundit tips Man United to follow ‘admirable’ in-house Arsenal method

Manchester United would be wise to copy Arsenal’s approach to developing young stars.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who has hailed Mikel Arteta for the good work he has done with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

Despite being just 21 years old, both Martinelli and Saka are already displaying attributes of hardened and experienced top-flight professionals.

Leading the Gunners’ title charge, both Martinelli and Saka, who have scored an impressive 21 goals, combined so far this season, are undoubtedly two of the Londoners’ most important players.

The two winger’s impressive form wasn’t always like it is now though. Having both emerged from the club’s youth academy, managing their game time, as well as the fanbase’s expectations, has been vital to the pair’s development, and Collymore believes the Gunners’ methods are ‘the blueprint’ for other clubs to follow.

Speaking about how Manchester United can help ensure young Argentine sensation Alejandro Garnacho continues his impressive rise, Collymore said: “I think the way Mikel Arteta has developed Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka has been admirable.

“I actually expect Manchester United to draw inspiration from the way the Gunners have handled their young and exciting stars and apply the same kind of methods to Alejandro Garnacho’s development.

“Arsenal’s system seems to be the blueprint for how to do it right so big credit to them and Arteta for that.”

Since making his senior Manchester United debut last April, Garnacho, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 29 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to nine goals, including an important 90th-minute strike against West Ham in the FA Cup earlier in the week.