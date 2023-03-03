“Manchester United are desperate” – Gary Neville urges superstar to move to Old Trafford

Former Manchester United star and Sky Sports pundit, Gary Neville, believes that the Manchester club is the only realistic option in the Premier League for Harry Kane if he wants to leave Tottenham this summer.

Tottenham will face a huge decision at the end of the season as Kane is only under contract until June 2024 and if the North London club want to bring in a big fee for the England international, this summer is the time to do it.

The 29-year-old’s future at Spurs is under the spotlight again this week as the London club were knocked out of the FA Cup by Sheffield United and that was the striker’s only realistic hope of winning silverware this campaign.

Man United will be in the market for a striker this summer as Erik ten Hag looks to convert his side into genuine title contenders and Gary Neville believes that his old club is the only option for Kane.

“He’s a great professional and I think if Harry Kane could leave now and get him an exit out of there to a club in Manchester – probably United or City, I think he would take that opportunity,” Neville said on Sky Sports via the Mirror.

“Now, it’s more than likely that it wouldn’t be City because of their [Erling] Haaland expenditure and what they’ve done with him. Manchester United are desperate for a centre-forward.

“Tottenham fans will be furious with me – they’ll say it’s me coming on television trying to get their player to Manchester United. It’s not. It just looks to me like at this moment in time that is the most likely move.

“Chelsea – I can’t see him going to Chelsea, Harry. He’s quite loyal to Tottenham and there’s a big rivalry between Chelsea and Tottenham. I don’t see that happening. They do need a centre-forward [but] I don’t see that happening.

“He’s not going to go to Arsenal, again because of the rivalry. So Manchester United, I think, is the only option in England for Harry Kane this summer. Bayern Munich has been mentioned and that could happen.

“Daniel Levy would be happier if he was sold internationally, so we could see that. But I think if Harry wants to win trophies then he’s going to have to leave Tottenham, because they do struggle with that aspect.”