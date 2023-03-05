A packed Anfield greeted Liverpool and Manchester United’s players as they walked out onto the pitch ahead of their titanic Premier League Super Sunday clash.

The noise and spectacle wasn’t the only thing to grab attention, however.

At precisely the right moment, a plane flew over the ground resplendent with a banner behind it that left Liverpool’s owners FSG in absolutely no doubt as to the general feeling about their stewardship of the club.

It’s not clear who paid for the banner, but it’s reference to Jurgen Klopp too would suggest a Liverpool fan’s group.