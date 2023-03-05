Photo: Liverpool fans make their feelings clear as plane flies banner over Anfield before Man United clash

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

A packed Anfield greeted Liverpool and Manchester United’s players as they walked out onto the pitch ahead of their titanic Premier League Super Sunday clash.

The noise and spectacle wasn’t the only thing to grab attention, however.

At precisely the right moment, a plane flew over the ground resplendent with a banner behind it that left Liverpool’s owners FSG in absolutely no doubt as to the general feeling about their stewardship of the club.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: “Feels like the end” – Pundit can’t see Harry Kane at Tottenham after this season
Photo: Liverpool fans make disgusting reference to Munich disaster ahead of Man United clash
Video: Raphinha’s flying header gives Barcelona priceless lead against Valencia

It’s not clear who paid for the banner, but it’s reference to Jurgen Klopp too would suggest a Liverpool fan’s group.

More Stories John Henry Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.