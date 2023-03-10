Government to intervene as £60m West Ham deal to be scrapped

The landscape as far as shirt sponsorship as we know it could be about to change, with West Ham United likely to be hardest hit by an expected government white paper.

The east Londoners are currently sponsored by Betway in a deal reportedly worth £60m, the most lucrative of its type in the Premier League according to Football Insider.

Apparently, the white paper is due to be published before the end of this month, and it’s expected to set out what’s expected in terms of gambling reform within the game.

It’s certainly been a long time coming and there’s been a delay in getting this across the line because of Covid, change in government etc.

With football awash with so much gambling advertising, including perimeter, programme and elsewhere, this is a measure that the government had to take.

West Ham director, Karren Brady, has at least been pro-active in this regard, with Football Insider noting that she is already on the lookout for a non-gambling company to take over from Betway.

Shirt sponsorship deals are now a vital source of revenue for clubs, and the Hammers will be hoping that there will be plenty of companies willing to associate themselves with them.

More Stories / Latest News Todd Boehly prepares big-money move for Newcastle star West Ham submit loan-to-buy bid to sign 200k-a-week Premier League star Confirmed: Attacker has returned to Elland Road to re-join Leeds United

Much will depend on whether David Moyes’ side can stay in the Premier League beyond this season of course.

At present, they’re only one point above the drop zone and not in the best current form. Drop down into the Championship and Brady and her colleagues can kiss goodbye to a payday that matches Betway’s.