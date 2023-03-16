£43.7m defender being closely watched by Liverpool ahead of summer window

Benfica defender Antonio Silva is widely regarded as one of the most promising young defenders in European football and he has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

A report from Fichajes.net claims that a number of clubs including Aston Villa, Napoli, Juventus, Liverpool, and Real Madrid have been watching the player closely and they could make a move to sign him at the end of the season.

The report further states that the defender could be sold for a fee of around €50 million (£43.7m) during the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old defender has a long-term contract with Benfica until the summer of 2027 and he has a €100 million release clause in his contract.

It is highly unlikely that any club will agree to pay that kind of money for an unproven talent and therefore Benfica could be willing to accept half of that for their prized prospect.

Liverpool are in need of defensive reinforcements, especially after the decline of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip. Both players have been extremely injury prone and their performances have been largely underwhelming this season.

Jurgen Klopp will need to find an upgrade on the two players and Silva would be a superb long-term acquisition.

The 19-year-old has the attributes to develop into a world-class defender and the reported €50 million price could look like a bargain for him in the long run.

Working under a world-class coach like Klopp could help him fulfil his potential and he would get to test himself against the best attackers in England as well.