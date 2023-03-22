Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez at the end of the season.

A report from Football Insider claims that Chelsea are hoping to take advantage of his situation at Brighton and sign him in the summer.

The Spanish international has dropped down the pecking order at the club recently with new manager Roberto de Zerbi choosing to use Jason Steele as his first-choice keeper.

Sanchez will be hoping to play regularly at this stage of his career and Chelsea might be able to provide him with that opportunity.

However the 25-year-old will have to compete with his compatriot Kepa Arrizabalaga at Stamford bridge.

Meanwhile, Edouard Mendy is expected to leave the club after falling down the pecking order. He is no longer the first-choice goalkeeper under Graham Potter and he needs to leave in order to play regularly.

Meanwhile, Potter has worked with Sanchez during his time as the Brighton manager and that could give the 25-year-old an advantage when it comes to holding down the starting berth next season.

Potter prefers goalkeepers with impressive distribution skills and Sanchez is certainly better than Kepa in that department.

It remains to be seen whether the Blues can agree on a reasonable fee with Brighton in the coming months.

Sanchez is yet to enter his peak and he is likely to improve with experience and coaching. He could prove to be a sold long-term acquisition for the right price.