Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

The 28-year-old Southampton midfielder could leave the club at the end of the season if the Saints go down to the Championship. They are currently at the bottom of the Premier League table and are in real danger of relegation.

Ward-Prowse has proven himself to be a reliable Premier League performer over the years and he could prove to be a quality addition to the Newcastle midfield.

The Magpies have been overly reliant on Bruno Guimaraes for creativity in the middle of the park and Eddie Howe needs to add more depth to his side. Newcastle could be playing in the Champions League next season and they need a deeper squad to compete across all fronts.

Ward-Prowse is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Newcastle next season.

The Magpies have the financial resources to convince Southampton to sell their captain at the end of the season. Furthermore, they have an ambitious project and the 28-year-old is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining them especially if they finish in the top four.

As per Football Insider, clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United have sent scouts to watch the 28-year-old in action this season.

The midfielder is valued at £40 million and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Liverpool and Manchester United both need to add more quality to their midfield as well. Liverpool are set to lose players like Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfers and Ward-Prowse could be a useful addition to their squad.

Manchester United need to find an upgrade on players like Scott McTominay and the Southampton star seems like an ideal fit.

Apart from his excellent passing range, the 28-year-old will chip in with goals from set pieces as well. The Southampton star is one of the best free-kick takers in Premier League history with 17 goals from direct free-kicks.