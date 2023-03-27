Highly sought-after Liverpool target has spoken to Man City manager Pep Guardiola

Josko Gvardiol is one of the most sought-after talents in European football and the RB Leipzig star has admitted that he has spoken to Man City boss Pep Guardiola.

The Manchester club are one of several clubs looking to sign the Croatia international this summer, alongside Liverpool, Man United and Real Madrid, reports Football Insider.

Speaking to Net HR, Gvardiol has said about Guardiola via Fabrizio Romano: “I congratulated Pep Guardiola — he threw a few words at me. But I will keep them to myself.”

When asked about his future in Germany, the defender responded with: “My future? RB Leipzig is not interested in selling me this summer, there is no point in talking about anything else”.

According to The Times, Gvardiol has a £97m release clause in his contract which activates in 2024 and that deal expires in the summer of 2027. Therefore, this summer, the Bundesliga club could ask for over £100m for the 21-year-old.

The Croatia star is on course to becoming the world’s best defender in the future and at just 21, has shown his world-class qualities on the biggest of stages such as the 2022 World Cup.

Jurgen Klopp is targeting a centre-back signing during the next transfer window but with Jude Bellingham also a priority for the German coach, the signing of the RB Leipzig star could be very difficult given the large fees involved.

Gvardiol’s future is uncertain as of now and many will wonder what Guardiola said to the Leipzig star when they spoke.