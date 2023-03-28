Man United are ‘looking forward’ to playing in incredible pre-season fixture

We’re still in March and there’s much football left to play in the 2022/23 season, but that hasn’t stopped one of Man United’s pre-season fixtures being announced already.

The Red Devils are always a draw wherever they play, be that in domestic, European or friendly matches.

Being such a storied club brings with it mass appeal in all corners of the world, including in the United States where they have a huge following.

Their One United USA website, where those from across the pond can become members of the club, is proof of that.

Wrexham, owned by two of the most famous faces from across the pond in Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, can surely only dream of such popularity, but the actors are clearly doing their level best to bring about a buzz for the club founded way back in 1873.

A Welcome to Wrexham documentary will go some way to putting the club on the map for many who’ve never heard of them.

Top of the National League by three points over the oldest professional football club in the world, Notts County (founded 1862 per Notts County FC), the Welsh side are seven games away from promotion to League Two, or less if results go in their favour.

Now, per a tweet from Wrexham’s official Twitter account, the club will, incredibly, meet Man United in a pre-season friendly in the USA:

“We’re looking forward to being able to play in the United States for the first time in the Club’s history. The match against Manchester United is sure to be a memorable occasion at the Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego." ? ?? #WxmAFC — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) March 27, 2023

What’s more, according to BBC Sport, the Red Devils are also looking forward to it.

“This will be the first time the team has visited San Diego, and we are looking forward to playing in front of our passionate US fans,” Man United’s Football Director, John Murtough, noted.

Commercially as well as from a popularity point of view, this all points to the fixture being a roaring success.