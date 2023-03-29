Leeds United favourites to sign 27-year-old Spaniard on a great free deal

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United are said to be in the ‘front row’ to sign Benfica and Spain defender Alex Grimaldo this summer on a free transfer.

This is according to Italian outlet JMania who say that the Premier League outfit are set to beat the likes of Napoli, Juventus and Inter Milan to the signature of Grimaldo, which further highlights the pulling power that teams in English football have over the rest of Europe.

Despite being just 27 years of age, the left-back is just eight games away from completing 300 matches with Benfica in six years with the club after leaving Barcelona with no senior appearances for the Catalans to his name.

Grimaldo in Champions League action for Benfica

Grimaldo has five goals and 13 assists to his name in 2022/23 and with Junior Firpo being Leeds’ only out-and-out left-back, the signing of Grimaldo for free should absolutely be an avenue the club explores.

More Stories / Latest News
David Moyes’ relationship with Gianluca Scamacca could see Italian leave club
Journalist makes big Newcastle United claim surrounding Bundesliga midfielder
Exclusive: Antonio Conte eyed as perfect option for Euro giants following Tottenham exit

With Leeds possessing a Spanish manager in Javi Gracia, that will certainly give them the edge in persuading Grimaldo to join the club, but they must also be acutely aware that their league status next season will be a big factor as to whether the ex-Barcelona decides to make Elland Road his new home.

More Stories Alex Grimaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.