Leeds United are said to be in the ‘front row’ to sign Benfica and Spain defender Alex Grimaldo this summer on a free transfer.

This is according to Italian outlet JMania who say that the Premier League outfit are set to beat the likes of Napoli, Juventus and Inter Milan to the signature of Grimaldo, which further highlights the pulling power that teams in English football have over the rest of Europe.

Despite being just 27 years of age, the left-back is just eight games away from completing 300 matches with Benfica in six years with the club after leaving Barcelona with no senior appearances for the Catalans to his name.

Grimaldo has five goals and 13 assists to his name in 2022/23 and with Junior Firpo being Leeds’ only out-and-out left-back, the signing of Grimaldo for free should absolutely be an avenue the club explores.

With Leeds possessing a Spanish manager in Javi Gracia, that will certainly give them the edge in persuading Grimaldo to join the club, but they must also be acutely aware that their league status next season will be a big factor as to whether the ex-Barcelona decides to make Elland Road his new home.