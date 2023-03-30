Tottenham could plant Premier League coach into managerial hotseat next season

Tottenham Hotspur could turn to Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers to take over at the club next season following the sacking of Antonio Conte.

The Italian coach parted ways with the London club this week after a turbulent few weeks which consisted of poor results and an outburst that ultimately cost him his job.

Cristian Stellini will take over until the end of the season when Tottenham will look to appoint a new manager and according to talkSPORT, that could be Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers.

Rodgers would almost certainly be available if Leicester are relegated from the Premier League, but that outcome is something that will not excite Spurs fans should the former Liverpool coach be employed.

The Tottenham faithful would rather welcome a coach who has had success at the highest level, such as Luis Enrique or Julian Nagelsmann.

It is unsure who the next coach of the North London club will be but one thing is for sure, this next appointment is a big one for Spurs and it is one Daniel Levy needs to get right.