Arsenal are said to be in with a chance of signing Frankfurt midfielder Jesper Lindstrom this summer as the Gunners look for attacking reinforcements.

This is according to Patrick Berger of Sport1, who says that the Gunners are “pushing” to sign the player.

Lindstrom plays primarily as an attacking midfielder for the reigning Europa League champions, but also has the ability to play on either wing, something that appeals to Mikel Arteta with the Arsenal boss in need of attacking midfield depth to add to the likes of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Smith-Rowe is another name that Arteta has on his books, but the young Englishman has made just ten appearances this season owing to injury, so the links to Lindstrom are understandable.

23-year old Lindstrom has nine goals and four assists this season, a goal contribution level that Arsenal would gladly welcome as they look forward to some Champions League football next season.