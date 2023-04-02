Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano comments on Nagelsmann Chelsea links + confirms “pressure is growing” on Potter

Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on Chelsea’s managerial situation after another bad result for Graham Potter yesterday.

The Blues were beaten 2-0 at home by Aston Villa, and Romano has confirmed that Potter is under growing pressure at Stamford Bridge because results are not what the club’s board are expecting.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano also discussed the recent links with former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann, confirming that he’s someone appreciated by the Chelsea board.

Still, it seems that Nagelsmann’s availability won’t be the main factor affecting Potter’s job safety right now, as the only problem for Chelsea is that the former Brighton boss is simply not living up to expectations.

“Julian Nagelsmann is a manager that Chelsea board always appreciated, he’s considered a future top coach,” Romano said.

“Pressure is growing again on Graham Potter after Aston Villa game, not because of Nagelsmann available but because Chelsea board expect different results.”

Nagelsmann could well be an upgrade for the west London giants, having been highly regarded for his work at RB Leipzig, even if things at Bayern didn’t go entirely to plan before he was recently replaced by Thomas Tuchel.