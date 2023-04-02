Chelsea braced for “sensational” transfer bid for star player

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are reportedly ready to turn down a bid from Real Madrid for Reece James.

According to Football Insider, sources suggest the Blues are anticipating what could be a “sensational” bid for the English right-back, which would be worth in the region of £80-90million.

James has been a key player for Chelsea in recent years, becoming one of their most successful academy graduates alongside the likes of Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah.

Still, with Chelsea performing so poorly this season and possibly heading for a mid-table finish, it’s not too surprising that someone like Real Madrid might try raiding the west London giants for their best players.

Reece James in action for Chelsea
More Stories / Latest News
Alarming stats highlight Liverpool’s serious decline this season
Liverpool eyeing up summer move for £39.6 million Serie A star
Man City considering £75m-rated star and free agent as two potential transfer targets

Football Insider claim Chelsea remain confident of keeping James, but it will be interesting to see how this saga plays out, because it might get harder for them to persuade players of this calibre to remain patient with what currently looks like an unconvincing project.

Todd Boehly has shown plenty of ambition since buying the club from Roman Abramovich, but so far it’s not proving particularly fruitful.

More Stories Reece James

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.