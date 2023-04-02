Chelsea braced for “sensational” transfer bid for star player

Chelsea are reportedly ready to turn down a bid from Real Madrid for Reece James.

According to Football Insider, sources suggest the Blues are anticipating what could be a “sensational” bid for the English right-back, which would be worth in the region of £80-90million.

James has been a key player for Chelsea in recent years, becoming one of their most successful academy graduates alongside the likes of Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah.

Still, with Chelsea performing so poorly this season and possibly heading for a mid-table finish, it’s not too surprising that someone like Real Madrid might try raiding the west London giants for their best players.

Football Insider claim Chelsea remain confident of keeping James, but it will be interesting to see how this saga plays out, because it might get harder for them to persuade players of this calibre to remain patient with what currently looks like an unconvincing project.

Todd Boehly has shown plenty of ambition since buying the club from Roman Abramovich, but so far it’s not proving particularly fruitful.