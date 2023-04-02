Newcastle vs Man United team news: Marcus Rashford included in starting 11

Man United travel to top-four rivals Newcastle on Sunday afternoon as Erik ten Hag looks to take a big step in returning the Red Devils to Champions League football.

United currently sit third in the Premier League standings with Newcastle just three points behind in fifth position. Tottenham are sandwiched between the two clubs and a win for Eddie Howe’s side today would make the race for a top-four finish very exciting.

Newcastle were victorious last time out in dramatic fashion as a last-minute penalty from Alexander Isak brought three points back to the North East from Nottingham. A win at St. James’ Park today would make it three in a row for Howe’s team and the Magpies boss must have been happy with what he saw at Forest as he has named an unchanged starting 11.

As for Man United, the Red Devils were victorious when the pair last met in the Carabao Cup final back in February with Ten Hag’s side coming away from Wembley as 2-0 winners.

United are winless over their last two matches and have been dragged back into the fight for a top-four finish as a result.

A red card for Casemiro contributed to a 0-0 draw with Southampton last time out and Ten Hag has made three changes from that side. Dalot replaces Wan-Bissaka at right-back whilst Sabitzer and McTominay come in for Sancho and the suspended Casemiro.