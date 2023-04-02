“It wouldn’t surprise me” – Journalist tips Brendan Rodgers to be candidate for big six club after Leicester sack

Leicester City have just sacked Brendan Rodgers as their manager, but could he walk back into football with a big job?

Tweeting from his official account, journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested that Tottenham could be a realistic next destination for Rodgers, as he says the club have a long-standing admiration for the Northern Irish tactician.

Rodgers did some hugely impressive work at Leicester before losing his way a little in the last year or so, and it certainly could be tempting for Tottenham to try their luck with him as they look for a long-term successor to Antonio Conte.

See below for Jacobs’ take on Rodgers and Spurs…

It wouldn't surprise me if Spurs consider Rodgers despite his record with Leicester this season. Although other candidates, Rodgers has always been admired. by Daniel Levy. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) April 2, 2023

Leicester fans will no doubt be disappointed to see how things ended for Rodgers at the King Power Stadium, and some might even argue he wasn’t given adequate support from his board.

The Foxes have not really been able to bring in significant signings in recent times and Rodgers would surely have been able to do more with a better squad to work with.