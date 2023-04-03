Crystal Palace forward due to find out severity of injury he suffered against Leicester City

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha is set to find out how long he will be out of action for after picking up an injury against Leicester City.

Zaha was substituted on the stroke of halftime after he went down on the edge of the box whilst on the ball with what looked like a groin injury, a real shame for Palace fans with the Ivorian only returning from a hamstring injury at the start of March.

Thankfully, the Palace players stepped up their game in the absence of their talisman, going on to beat Leicester 2-1 with the winning goal coming in the 94th minute from Jean-Phillipe Mateta.

Mateta celebrates his last-minute winner

Football London say that a decision will be made on the extent of the 30-year old’s injury this afternoon, a real blow as the Eagles fight for Premier League safety under Roy Hodgson.

With Zaha’s contract at Selhurst Park coming to an end this summer, could the winger have played his last match for Palace? We’ll have to wait and see.

