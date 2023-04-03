Exclusive: Brendan Rodgers’ days with big clubs are done says former footballer

Brendan Rodgers was sacked as Leicester City’s manager on Sunday afternoon and he leaves the Foxes in the relegation zone of the Premier League.

This season has been a disaster for Leicester, especially since the World Cup break, and the threat of relegation is real. The Foxes’ hierarchy were clearly worried about this possibility and despite not backing Rodgers with signings at the start of the season, the club felt a change was necessary.

Following this outcome, pundit Stan Collymore believes Rodgers’ hopes of managing one of the big six clubs in the Premier League are done for now.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Collymore said: “Fans will like what they watch because Brendan does have a pro-active style of play and he develops players, but when Leicester couldn’t spend money because of Covid, that’s when he should’ve been at his best and I don’t think he did that. His team was being labelled as turgid and flat, and that’s why Brendan’s days in the top four are probably done unless he gets a club back up there. A club that can pay him the money first, and one that’s in the bottom half and wants to get back into the top half, with one eye on a European shout.”

Collymore says that he believes Rodgers will take a break for a while and went on to mention some clubs that could be interested in the former Liverpool manager.

The pundit said: “You can argue that Brendan could be seen as the Chelsea man because he was there in the Mourinho years, but you don’t get sacked from Leicester and go to Chelsea. I don’t think for a minute that they’ll take him, they’ll go for a bigger name. Palace might have employed him if he’d been given his marching orders sooner, but I think he’ll take a sabbatical now. Come the summer, if De Zerbi goes then there’s a possibility the Brighton position opens up or maybe the likes of Leeds, Brentford.”