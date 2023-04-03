Javi Gracia has revealed how impressed he has been with Rasmus Kristensen this season since arriving at Elland Road just under two months ago.

Gracia arrived as Jesse Marsch’s replacement on February 21st and has guided Leeds to two wins in his first five league games and despite losing to Arsenal over the weekend, the Spanish manager revealed how happy he’s been with Kristensen.

“You can believe and trust in him because he plays in different positions in a good way. Motivated. Good to have players like Ras,” Gracia told Leeds Live.

Kristensen scored Leeds’ consolation goal for Leeds against the Gunners as they fell to a 4-1 defeat against Mikel Arteta’s side on Saturday as goals from Gabriel Jesus, Ben White and Granit Xhaka gave Arsenal a huge win in the race for the Premier League title.

Leeds need to start getting themselves some results if they are to pull clear of the relegation zone and they have an opportunity to do so tomorrow evening when they face Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.