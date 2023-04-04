Wilfried Zaha is expected to be out for up to three weeks following a recent injury.

The Ivorian winger left the pitch in tears during the Eagles’ recent 2-1 win against Leicester City and now, following the results of some scans, is expected to be out for the remainder of the month.

Wilfried Zaha set to be out for three weeks following scans. #CPFC https://t.co/o09ZJNq9RI — Jack Rosser (@JackRosser_) April 4, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Although Zaha’s absence is far from ideal, after initial concerns he could miss the rest of the season, Palace will be feeling relieved that their star man is expected to return for the side’s final few games.

Even though the Eagles currently sit 12th in the Premier League table, with just four points separating them from the teams inside the drop, May’s fixtures are expected to see a hugely tense and dramatic survival race play out.

Should Zaha return in time for next month, the winger should be fit and ready to face Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth, Fulham and Nottingham Forest.