Exclusive: Less optimism over PSG stay for Lionel Messi as Barcelona return on the cards

The future of Lionel Messi is up in the air at present but his time at PSG looks to be coming to an end as Barcelona set about trying to bring their club legend back.

The Argentina international achieved his dream of winning the World Cup back in December but ever since the 35-year-old has looked a little unmotivated in Paris.

Behind the scenes, it seems that Barcelona have been working hard to try and bring the forward back to Spain as Messi is believed to be in contact with Xavi.

According to transfer expert, Ben Jacobs, Barcelona’s dream of landing Messi is closer to becoming a reality, especially compared to late last year when it appeared little more than a fantasy.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Jacobs said about Messi’s future: “There is plenty of speculation flying around about Lionel Messi’s future so I think it helpful to reiterate one key point again: the notion of a Messi-PSG verbal agreement back in December is incorrect to my understanding.

“As things stand, there is less optimism around Messi staying than back in January even though a deal is not off.

“Barcelona meanwhile continue to fan the flames. President Joan Laporta told me the club has a “moral debt” to bring Messi back. Messi is in pretty regular contact with Xavi, who has also said they are “working on the topic”. And Sergi Roberto said after El Clasico, “Who wouldn’t be ready for Leo to come back?!”

“Barcelona’s economic vice-president Eduard Romeu has also revealed it would be “financially feasible” for Messi to return. Let’s see if La Liga agree should anything progress.

“As far as I am told there is still no formal offer, but Barcelona’s dream of landing Messi is closer to becoming a reality, especially compared to late last year when it appeared little more than a fantasy.”