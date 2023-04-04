Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly emerging as the number one target for the Real Madrid job this summer amid doubts over Carlo Ancelotti.

If Ancelotti is to leave his post at the Bernabeu, it seems Real would prioritise raiding Liverpool for Klopp as the Italian tactician’s replacement, according to Le 10 Sport.

Klopp isn’t having the best of seasons at Anfield, but he’s previously delivered tremendous success to the Merseyside giants, including winning both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup last season as they came agonisingly close to a quadruple.

Liverpool also won the 2018/19 Champions League and the 2019/20 Premier League title under the German tactician, who may well be tempted to now try a new challenge.

It seems Klopp may have taken LFC as far as he can, and it would be hard for him to turn down a big move like Madrid if they really did make him an offer.

The Spanish giants remain one of the most glamorous names in world football and could give Klopp the chance to work with some elite talents and a healthy transfer budget to recruit more big names.