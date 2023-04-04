Top Premier League star in danger of missing out on Arsenal move because of excessive wage demands

The way that Arsenal are playing at present it’s completely understandable why players would want to join them, however, it appears that one Premier League star in particular is moving further away from a Gunners switch because of his excessive wage demands.

Mikel Arteta’s side aren’t quite romping away with the English top-flight title yet, but they’re playing some of the best football seen at the Emirates Stadium since the Arsene Wenger era.

To that end, only the very best players could expect to get into the Arsenal squad, and Leicester City star, Youri Tielemans, could certainly be seen to be in that bracket.

According to TeamTalk, however, he is making excessive wage demands which could scupper the north London club’s interest in him.

Other interested clubs, named as Newcastle and Liverpool by the outlet, may baulk at his hire for the same reason.

That potentially leaves him in the unenviable position, if the Foxes should be relegated, of not securing the move that he would prefer.

At 25, Tielemans would certainly be a good fit for the Gunners. His dynamic way of playing coupled with his work rate and desire is a mirror of how Arteta was as a player.

He knows where the goal is, will get up and down the pitch all game and, as WhoScored note, has a decent enough pass completion rate.

If Leicester are a Championship side next season they’ll know that Tielemans is likely to be one of many departures, which will put them at a disadvantage in negotiations.

The player himself needs to do his bit too, however, if he wants to progress his career from this point.