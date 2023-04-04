“Embarrassing” – Former Tottenham star hits out at Harry Kane antics vs Everton

Former Tottenham midfielder Danny Murphy has not held back with his criticism of Harry Kane after the way he overreacted to contact from Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure in last night’s game at Goodison Park.

The England international is undoubtedly a great player, and eventually dusted himself down to put away a penalty in the draw against Everton, but he’s received a great deal of criticism for the way he seemed to make the most of Doucoure shoving him in the face.

While there’s no doubt the Toffees ace had to be sent off over the incident, it is disappointing to see the way Kane made so much of the challenge, with Murphy making it clear he felt the Spurs front-man was embarrassing himself with his antics.

Kane was surely going to get the decision his way anyway as there’s no defending what Doucoure did, but no one wants to see this kind of play-acting at the highest level and a top player like Kane shouldn’t be resorting to such unprofessional behaviour.

“Not enough to send him on the floor, Kane’s embarrassing himself,” Murphy said on talkSPORT commentary.

“Why’s he gone over like that stitching someone up? Doucoure would’ve been sent off anyway.

“A little flick to the face does not send you the ground like you’ve just been punched… but Doucoure’s an idiot. He knows the rules, he’s let his ream down.

“For Kane to go down like this is embarrassing… if my kids played like that I’d apologise and probably need to sit in a dark room with a cold flannel on my face.”