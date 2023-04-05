Atletico Madrid are said to be interested in a move for Naby Keita this summer with the player set to leave Liverpool as a free agent this summer.

This is according to Fichajes, who say that Diego Simeone could be on the lookout for a new midfielder this summer.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Keita and his Liverpool team mate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will move on from the club at the end of the season, the pair free to sign with whoever they choose.

Matheus Nunes remains one of many midfielders monitored by Liverpool for the summer transfer window ? #LFC Mason Mount, another option in the list as reported weeks ago. Naby Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain will both leave on free transfer so Liverpool will refresh the midfield. pic.twitter.com/oBwVzTDL7T — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 30, 2023

The outlet state that Simeone is keen on adding a creative midfielder to his squad and Keita has been singled out as the man to fill that void for the Argentine.

Financially, Atletico would be taking zero risk by signing Keita but his injury history will be something the club need to take into consideration.

At Leipzig, the Guinean missed just four games through injury. However, at Liverpool, he has sat out 84 matches due to various issues so that is unfortunately a blot on Keita’s copybook as he comes to the end of his Anfield career.

Will Atletico make their move or will Keita’s long-term issues be something that affects the club’s interest in him? Only time will tell.