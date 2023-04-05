Crystal Palace following 24-year-old midfielder who wants Premier League return; would cost €10m

Crystal Palace are reportedly eyeing up the potential transfer of Besiktas midfielder Gedson Fernandes.

The 24-year-old Portugal international as previously played in the Premier League during a loan spell with Tottenham, and Star now claim Palace are keen to bring him back to English football.

Palace have endured a difficult season, having recently replaced Patrick Vieira with a second spell for Roy Hodgson, and one imagines they’ll have a busy summer planned.

Fernandes didn’t have much of an impact during his time at Spurs, but he looks like he could still have the potential to be a positive addition for most other top flight clubs.

