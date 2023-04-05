Journalist Dean Jones is of the opinion that Aymeric Laporte could leave Manchester City this summer after struggling for regular minutes.

Laporte has missed a lot of games this season due to a knee injury which he has needed surgery on, and his struggles to play a consistent level of matches has led to the belief that he could depart the Etihad this summer.

Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that as a result of his lack of gametime, he could look for a move away from England.

“We’ve reported before that Laporte is likely to be one of the exits if they’re going to happen. I would question whether he would go to Tottenham.

“I‘m not sure that that’s the sort of move Laporte has on his agenda if he’s going to actually look to leave Manchester City though.

“From everything I’ve heard, he would be looking to move abroad and wouldn’t actually be looking to stay in the Premier League. So I’m not so sure about Tottenham as a landing spot.”

With Laporte’s contract at City up in 2025, the Cityzens could cash in on the Spaniard now to ensure they get a healthy fee for the player before contract talks have the possibility of getting a little tetchy next year.